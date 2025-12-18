Blair, Dimon: EU must reform or risk losing relevance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union must reform or risk irrelevance as U.S.-China rivalry reshapes the global order, a new report led by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns.

The report, “World Rewired: Navigating a Multi-Speed, Multipolar Order,” stresses that Europe needs deeper integration to strengthen defense and economic growth. “If it cannot stand on its own against Russia, it will be even less able to compete with the U.S. or China,” the report says, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It highlights challenges for middle powers like India and Gulf states, noting that countries are increasingly forced to pick sides between the U.S. and China in technology and trade. The report also points to domestic risks for the U.S. and growth constraints for China amid demographic and debt pressures.

Produced by JPMorgan Chase and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, the report calls on Europe to take responsibility for its own security and economic future in an era of unprecedented geopolitical shifts.

News.Az