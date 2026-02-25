Blaze razes hundreds of homes in Philippine capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters on Wednesday placed under control a blaze that tore through a residential area in Manila City, Philippines, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of families and destroying dozens of houses.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon and quickly spread across closely packed homes, affecting an estimated 600 families in the area, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The fire protection bureau said it was investigating the cause of the fire and assessing whether there were any casualties.

News.Az