Billionaire Bill Ackman bets on Microsoft, citing 'compelling' valuation

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Microsoft has attracted a new investment from billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, which plans to disclose a fresh stake in the tech giant, according to comments made on Friday.

Ackman said the position reflects his view that Microsoft is trading at a “highly compelling valuation,” signaling confidence in the company despite recent share price weakness, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investment is also linked to Pershing Square’s recently launched closed-end fund, Pershing Square USA, which has reportedly made Microsoft a core holding shortly after its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The move highlights Ackman’s increasing exposure to major technology companies. In recent years, his hedge fund has expanded into several big tech names, including positions in Meta Platforms, Amazon, and earlier investments linked to Alphabet Inc..

Microsoft shares have fallen more than 15% this year amid investor concerns that competition in artificial intelligence is intensifying, particularly from rivals such as Google and Amazon. Despite that pressure, Ackman appears to view the decline as an entry opportunity rather than a structural weakness.

The disclosure underscores continued institutional interest in large-cap technology stocks even as markets reassess AI leadership dynamics and valuation levels across the sector.

News.Az