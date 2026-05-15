Amnesty warns Israel over destruction of Syrian homes

The rights group said Israeli forces carried out repeated incursions into southern Syrian territory after the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, particularly in Quneitra Governorate near the occupied Golan Heights, News.Az reports, citing ILKHA.

According to Amnesty, several villages were evacuated during the operations, while at least 23 civilian structures were destroyed or heavily damaged over a six-month period based on satellite imagery and witness testimonies.

Residents said they were forced to flee as homes were bulldozed or blown up, leaving parts of residential areas destroyed.

Amnesty stated that securing borders could not justify demolishing civilian homes on the territory of another country and described the actions as unlawful collective punishment against civilians.

The organization also urged Israel to halt operations targeting civilian infrastructure and provide reparations for what it called serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Israeli military activity in southern Syria has reportedly continued despite ongoing political contacts between Israeli officials and Syria’s new authorities led by Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Israel has occupied most of the Golan Heights since 1967, territory internationally recognized as part of Syria, while recent reports point to expanded Israeli military presence in additional strategic areas including Mount Hermon.