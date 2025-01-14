Blinken says Gaza ceasefire near, waiting on Hamas approval

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that an agreement on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal was nearly finalized, with parties awaiting the final response from Hamas, News.az reports citing Business Recorder .

“It’s right on the brink. It’s closer than it’s ever been before. But, right now, as we sit here, we await final word from Hamas on its acceptance, and until we get that word, we’ll remain on the brink,” Blinken said during an event at the Atlantic Council.

