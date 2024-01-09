Blinken says the charge of genocide against Israel is meritless

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Israel’s referral to the International Court of Justice for alleged genocide during its war in Gaza “meritless” and said it distracts from efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and prevent the war from spreading, News.az reports.

“The charge of genocide is meritless,” said Blinken at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. “It's particularly galling given that those who are attacking Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, as well as their supporter of Iran, continue to openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews.”

Blinken also said that Israel has now agreed to let the United Nations conduct an “assessment mission” to begin the process of allowing displaced Palestinians to move back home.

“As I told the prime minister, the United States unequivocally rejects any proposals advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, and the prime minister reaffirmed to me today that this is not the policy of Israel's government,” said Blinken.

Blinken had meetings with Israeli officials on Tuesday, after meeting with several other leaders in the Middle East on Monday.

South Africa brought the case against Israel to the Hague-based ICJ and the first hearing is slated for Thursday.

News.Az