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New facilities for US military personnel are being constructed at several military bases across Poland.

US military officials visited Poland to review the progress of investments in military infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

This includes, in particular, investments in the General Tadeusz Kościuszko military complex in Poznań (Camp Kościuszko).

Construction is also underway on new facilities at one of the Polish Air Force’s key air bases — the 33rd Transport Aviation Base in Powidz.

At the 33rd Base, the delegation reviewed the progress of work on the airbase’s mobile system facilities and a large fuel depot.

Another project is a helicopter parking area, as well as the first phase of construction of barracks, along with a kitchen and dining hall.

These investments are also significant in the context of Poland’s efforts to ensure a permanent US military presence. Recently, Donald Trump announced that the US will send 5,000 troops to Poland.

News.Az