Blinken talks with S. Korean, Japanese, Canadian officials at APEC summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held pivotal meetings Thursday with his counterparts from South Korea, Japan, and Canada on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Discussions spanned regional security, economic collaboration, and pressing global issues, according to a series of press releases by the Department of State on Thursday.Meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Blinken affirmed the alliance between the two countries as "a linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."The two sides' "strong concerns" over deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia were on the agenda, including the alleged deployment of North Korean troops to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation ahead of South Korea's role as host of next year's APEC summit.

