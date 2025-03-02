Bloomberg: US expects apology from Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd R) at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

To restore relations with Washington, Volodymyr Zelensky should make a public apology for what happened during negotiations with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

The agency's source noted that the Trump administration made this clear privately.

Earlier, Bloomberg learned that British officials were unable to convince the US administration to return to discussions with Ukraine on a mineral deal, the signing of which fell through after a spat between Trump and Zelensky. According to the agency's sources, Washington rejected London's request, saying that the American leadership needed time to cool down.

News.Az