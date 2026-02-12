Türkiye’s Trabzon set to become Black Sea’s investment hub

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online preparatory meeting held ahead of the Blue Economy Summit, scheduled for March 2026 in Trabzon, has generated significant momentum around Türkiye’s vision of transforming the Black Sea into an integrated marina and yacht tourism center.

The initiative has already drawn the attention of international investors, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Trabzon is positioning itself for a major breakthrough in the blue economy sector. Although the summit is still weeks away, concrete steps were taken during a high-level online meeting on February 4, 2026. Coordinated by the Presidential Investment Office, the meeting focused on Türkiye’s strategy for integrated marine tourism and large-scale marina investments across the Black Sea region.

Participants included representatives from Russia, European countries, and Gulf states. Many praised Türkiye’s transparent and structured investment framework. Central to the discussions was the “Black Sea Ring” concept — a yacht tourism corridor stretching from Sochi to Trabzon and beyond. The project envisions creating a continuous marine tourism ecosystem rather than isolated marina developments. This vision places Trabzon not only as the host city of the summit but also as a strong candidate to become the blue economy capital of the Black Sea.

The summit is expected to foster concrete cooperation among state institutions, the private sector, and international investors. One of the key moments of the February 4 meeting was the presentation by Mehmet Yavuz Güngör, Project Manager of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Department at the Presidential Investment and Finance Office. He outlined the open tender process, the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, and the balance between public oversight and private sector participation.

Türkiye’s blue economy strategy emphasizes long-term planning, predictability, and investor-friendly regulations. This framework appears to have strengthened confidence among international stakeholders. The meeting underscored that the Blue Economy Summit is more than a formal gathering; it represents a strategic development platform guided by coordinated state policy.

The “Black Sea Ring” proposal emerged as one of the most notable outcomes of the discussions. The envisioned route would connect Sochi, Batumi, Trabzon, Samsun, and Sinop, forming an integrated marine tourism network across the region. Russian representatives indicated that the proposal aligns with their own development plans, while potential investors from Europe and the Gulf highlighted the importance of legal clarity and state guarantees in their decision-making.

Trabzon is seen as one of the most strategic nodes in this network. With the summit, Black Sea marina investments are moving from a regional focus to an international investment agenda.

The February 4 meeting went beyond preliminary discussions. A timeline was established, a roadmap was drafted, and groundwork was laid for potential preliminary agreements. The Blue Economy Summit in March 2026 is expected to bring together government institutions, global investors, and industry representatives. Key issues such as marina tenders, partnership frameworks, and financing models are likely to be formalized during the event.

If realized as envisioned, the initiative could position the Black Sea as an integrated yacht tourism basin comparable to the Mediterranean. For Trabzon, this could translate into significant growth in tourism revenues, expanded employment opportunities, and broader economic revitalization.

With the upcoming summit, Trabzon is emerging as a focal point in shaping the future of Black Sea marine investment and tourism.

News.Az