Türkiye set to host Blue Economy Summit in March

The Blue Economy Summit Black Sea will take place on 25-31 March 2026, in the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The Summit will bring together senior public officials, representatives of international organisations, policymakers, financial institutions, and industry leaders to address key priorities in sustainable maritime development, regional cooperation, climate-resilient infrastructure, coastal protection, and the advancement of the blue economy across the wider hashtag #𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗦𝗲𝗮 basin, News.Az reports.

Participation in the Summit would provide an excellent opportunity to contribute to discussions on sustainable development, cross-border cooperation, coastal and maritime governance, and socio-economic resilience in the Black Sea region, while supporting stronger regional collaboration and dialogue among local, regional, and international stakeholders across the basin.

The conference topics will be:

🔹 Blue Economy Overview and Global Trends

⚓ Marine Technologies and Defense Industry

🔹 Blue Finance and Entrepreneurship

⚓ International Collaborations and Policies

🔹 Maritime and Logistics

⚓ Fisheries, Aquaculture and Food Security

​🔹 Academia, Data and Artificial Intelligence

⚓ Sustainable Tourism and Blue Economy

🔹 Blue Energy and Green Transformation

⚓ Climate Change and Environmental Protection

The Summit is supported by the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karadeniz Teknik Üniversitesi, Piri Reis Üniversitesi, Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, the Trabzon Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, and the Eastern Black Sea Development Agency (DOKA).

News.Az