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BMW’s iconic 3-Series goes fully electric with i3

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BMW’s iconic 3-Series goes fully electric with i3
Photo: Getty Images

BMW AG is electrifying its most popular model as the iconic 3-Series sedan is reimagined for the electric era.

The fully electric BMW i3 debuted in Munich on Wednesday, marking the second launch in BMW’s next-generation electric lineup following the iX3 in September, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The new i3 maintains the features drivers love while offering increased charging capacity and an improved digital experience, catering to tech-savvy and eco-conscious customers alike.

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BMW’s move reflects the broader industry shift toward electric vehicles, balancing the legacy of its bestselling model with modern sustainability and performance demands.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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