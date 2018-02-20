Bodies of 45 plane crash victims found in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of 45 victims killed in passenger plane crash have been recovered in Iran, IRNA agency reported.

Darkness and harsh weather conditions have made continuation of the operations difficult, said the governor of Kohkilouyeh-Buyerahmad province

However, rescuers are deployed near the wreckage of the plane, which was found after search operations lasting 48 hours.

An ATR passenger plane belonging to Aseman Airline crashed close to Semirom, south of Isfahan province, on Sunday when it was flying from Tehran to Yasouj. There were 66 people on board.

