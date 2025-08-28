Boeing seeks EU approval to buy back Spirit AeroSystems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing is seeking European Union approval to acquire Spirit AeroSystems, the world’s largest standalone aerostructures company, according to documents on the European Commission’s website.

The plan, first announced in July 2024, involves Boeing buying its former subsidiary for $4.7 billion in shares, while Airbus would take over Spirit’s loss-making Europe-focused operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The EU executive body is expected to rule on the deal by September 30. Earlier this month, the UK competition regulator approved the acquisition without launching a full investigation into potential anti-competitive concerns.

