Boris Johnson makes a second surprise visit to Kyiv
- 17 Jun 2022 15:01
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174463
- World
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a second surprise visit to Kyiv for a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after pulling out of a major red wall conference in Doncaster at the last minute, News.az reports citing News Sky.
The prime minister was due to make a speech before Tory northern MPs, councillors and business leaders on Friday afternoon.