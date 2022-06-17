Boris Johnson makes a second surprise visit to Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a second surprise visit to Kyiv for a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after pulling out of a major red wall conference in Doncaster at the last minute, News.az reports citing News Sky.

The prime minister was due to make a speech before Tory northern MPs, councillors and business leaders on Friday afternoon.

News.Az