Boris Johnson makes a second surprise visit to Kyiv

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a second surprise visit to Kyiv for a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after pulling out of a major red wall conference in Doncaster at the last minute, News.az reports citing News Sky.

The prime minister was due to make a speech before Tory northern MPs, councillors and business leaders on Friday afternoon.


