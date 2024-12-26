Bosnia and Herzegovina considers reintroducing mandatory military service

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Bosnia and Herzegovina's defense minister stated that the country is reconsidering the reinstatement of mandatory military service in light of recent global developments, News.az reports citing foreign media .

“Our neighbors Serbia and Croatia announced they will begin introducing mandatory military service. However, it would be very difficult to implement in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to complex constitutional structure,” Zukan Helez told Anadolu. Conscription in the Balkan country ended in 2006.Emphasizing that mandatory military service would contribute to personal development and instill a sense of discipline, Helez said the country is working on alternative solutions.He said it would be also good for the “defense of our homeland.”“However, we know that it is very difficult because it requires the consent of multiple political entities. We are entitled to 50% of the total number of the Bosnian Armed Forces,” he added.The Bosnian army has about 10,000 soldiers and 5,000 reservists, said Helez, adding that this is new and different model according to NATO standards.Helez said Bosnia and Herzegovina is aware of its obligations regarding NATO membership and is working to fulfill them.

News.Az