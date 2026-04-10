BP names interim chief as Delaney heads to OMV

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BP has appointed Richard Harding as the interim head of its customers and products division, following the upcoming departure of Emma Delaney.

The leadership change will take effect on April 13, as Delaney prepares to leave BP and take on a new role as CEO of OMV starting in September, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Harding, a long-time BP executive, most recently took charge of sales and marketing under Delaney in February. He returned to the role after a two-year break, continuing a career with the company that dates back to 1992.

The transition comes as BP reshuffles its leadership team, with Delaney’s move marking a significant shift at the top of its customers and products business.

No further details have been provided about a permanent replacement.

News.Az