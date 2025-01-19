Yandex metrika counter

BP restarts production at Shah Deniz Alpha facility -VIDEO

BP has restarted production at Shah Deniz Alpha facility after resolving technical issues that previously halted operations. The shutdown had significant ripple effects, cutting off supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria and Serbia.

In an exclusive statement to ANEWZ, BP's Area Production Manager for Shah Deniz, James Dunbar, confirmed the restart and emphasized that all technical challenges have been addressed.

