Brazil’s Lula says Maduro should face trial in Venezuela

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said that ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro should face legal accountability in his own country rather than in the United States. Lula made the remarks during an interview while visiting India for an artificial intelligence summit, stressing that Venezuela’s national sovereignty must take precedence over foreign intervention.

Maduro was captured in Caracas earlier this year by U.S. forces and brought to New York, where he faces charges related to alleged cocaine trafficking with international cartels. Lula said the priority should be “to re‑establish democracy in Venezuela,” and that if Maduro is to stand trial, it should occur within Venezuelan courts, not abroad. He added that Brazil cannot accept a situation in which one head of state is captured by another, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lula’s comments underline his broader view that external interference in internal legal matters sets a troubling precedent. He has also said he intends to discuss related issues, including cooperation on crime and trade, with U.S. President Donald Trump when they meet in Washington, potentially next month.

The issue comes amid heightened tensions over U.S. military action in Venezuela and ongoing debates about how best to restore democratic processes in the region.

