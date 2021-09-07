Brazil football legend Pele recovering after tumor operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian football great Pele has undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumour and is recovering, the hospital in Sao Paulo treating him announced, Al Jazeera reported.

“The tumour was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory examinations and the material was sent for pathological analysis,” said the Albert Einstein Hospital on Monday, where Pele has been treated since August 31.

“I thank God for feeling very well,” the 80-year-old wrote on his Instagram page on Monday.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you.

“I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

Pele is due out of intensive care on Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement.

News.Az