Brazil name Carlo Ancelotti as new head coach

Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed manager of Brazil's national team on a deal that runs until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The 65-year-old will leave his current role at Real Madrid after the club's last La Liga match of the season against Real Sociedad on May 25, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world," the CBF said in a statement.

It added that the Italian would officially begin his tenure with the five-time World Cup champion on May 26.

Ancelotti replaces Dorival Junior, who was sacked on March 28 following Brazil's 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The CBF had reportedly also considered former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, ex-Benfica manager Jorge Jesus and current Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira for the role.

Ancelotti, whose 30-year managerial career has included spells at Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, among other clubs, becomes the first foreign manager of Brazil's national team.

"Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium," CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

"He is the greatest coach in history and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football," Rodrigues added.

Ancelotti won 15 trophies across two spells as Real Madrid manager and last season led the Spanish club to a Champions League and La Liga double.

Brazil is currently fourth in the 10-team South American World Cup qualifying group, 10 points behind leader Argentina with four matchdays remaining.

The top six teams will earn an automatic place at football's showpiece tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year. The seventh-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

News.Az