Brazil proposes Colombia as potential new BRICS member

Brazil has proposed Colombia as a potential new member of the BRICS group of nations, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares told TASS, News.Az reports.

"Our President [Luiz Inacio] Lula da Silva suggested Colombia as a new full-fledged member of BRICS. This issue was discussed by the group’s members," he said, when asked about potential BRICS members from Latin America."It’s hard to tell at this point which country will be the next to join. There is a group of contenders, including from Latin America. I think the BRICS summit in Kazan will provide a perfect opportunity for a discussion on the issue," the diplomat added.BRICS currently brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on June 22-24, the BRICS leaders agreed to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as new members, effective January 1, 2024.This year’s BRICS summit will be held in the Russian Volga area city of Kazan on October 22-24. Russia assumed the organization’s rotating presidency on January 1, 2024, and plans to host a total of 200 various events by the end of the year.

