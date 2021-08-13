Brazil reports 1,148 more COVID-19 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil has registered 1,148 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 566,896, the health ministry said, Xinhua reported.

The ministry said that the total caseload rose to 20,285,067 after 39,982 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

News.Az