Brazil's Lula announces bid for 2026 re-election

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed on Wednesday that he will seek a fourth term in the 2026 presidential election.

Speaking during a state visit to Indonesia, Lula said, "I will be 80 years old, but rest assured that I have the same energy as when I was 30. I will run for a fourth [presidential] term," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The next Brazilian presidential election is scheduled for October 2026, setting the stage for a high-profile campaign as Lula seeks to extend his political career despite his age.

