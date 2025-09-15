Lula hails Bolsonaro verdict, tells Trump Brazil’s democracy is not negotiable

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has defended the conviction of former leader Jair Bolsonaro on coup charges, calling the sentencing a “historic decision” that safeguards the country’s democratic institutions.

Lula praised the Supreme Court’s ruling that handed Bolsonaro a 27-year prison sentence for attempting to subvert the results of the 2022 election, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“This was not a witch hunt,” Lula wrote. “It safeguards Brazil’s institutions and the democratic rule of law.”

The comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the trial as politically motivated and imposed a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods, a move Lula denounced as “misguided” and “illogical.” He noted that Washington has enjoyed a trade surplus of $410 billion with Brazil over the past 15 years, suggesting the tariffs were politically driven and aimed at shielding Bolsonaro.

Lula drew parallels between Bolsonaro’s January 8, 2023 riots in Brasilia — when his supporters stormed government buildings — and Trump’s own supporters’ attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He rejected comparisons that Bolsonaro’s prosecution mirrored Trump’s legal battles. “President Trump, we remain open to negotiating anything that can bring mutual benefits. But Brazil’s democracy and sovereignty are not on the table,” he wrote.

The Biden administration’s successor has taken a harder stance on Brazil since Bolsonaro’s conviction, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatening additional measures. The U.S. has already sanctioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, revoked visas for most justices, and pushed back against Lula’s government.

Meanwhile in Brasilia, Bolsonaro — under house arrest — made his first public appearance since the verdict, leaving home for medical treatment. His doctor confirmed that eight skin lesions had been removed and sent for biopsy, noting that the former president appeared “weak” and was suffering from mild anemia. Supporters gathered outside the hospital waving flags and chanting “Amnesty now!” in a show of solidarity.

The court’s ruling has yet to take full effect. Judges have 60 days to publish the decision, after which Bolsonaro’s lawyers will have five days to appeal. While his legal team plans to challenge both the conviction and the sentence, analysts say chances of success remain slim.

