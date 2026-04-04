Armenia warns of leaving CSTO and EAEU if Russia raises gas prices

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Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan stated that Yerevan may consider leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) if Russia increases gas prices for Armenia.

Simonyan made the remarks on April 4 during a briefing ahead of an extraordinary meeting of the Civil Contract party, commenting on the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The speaker mentioned that discussions between the sides are not new, highlighting that issues like gas prices and other goods have been topics of conversation for many years.

Simonyan said that if a relevant decision is made, Armenia "will make its decision" and withdraw from both the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the same time, he stressed that he does not believe it will come to that, noting that after the issue was raised, the two leaders held a "very good, productive and constructive conversation."

Armenia's parliament speaker said that during contacts with the Russian side, Armenian premier conveyed Yerevan's position, and assessments circulating online largely align with his own view.

"We have done nothing against Russia, we are doing nothing, and we will do nothing, but at the same time we will defend the interests of the Republic of Armenia," Simonyan emphasized.

News.Az