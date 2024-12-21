Brazil unveils BRICS logo for 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

The emblem is based on the kapok tree growing in the Amazon, painted in the colors of the national flags of the community's states."With colors based on the color scheme of the flags of the [BRICS] countries and the palette of the vast Amazon rainforest as objects of inspiration, the Brazilian president presents the logo of BRICS in 2025," the press office of the administration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a statement.The logo depicts a tree with a branched root system and a spreading crown in the form of triangles in the colors yellow, red, orange, green and blue. The spreading crown of the tree "indicates the strength of the alliance between the members" of BRICS."It [the logo] demonstrates the diplomatic, socio-economic and political greatness of BRICS," the statement said.

News.Az