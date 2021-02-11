Yandex metrika counter

Brazil’s COVID-19 deaths near 235,000

A total of 1,330 people died from COVID-19 in Brazil over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 234,850, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

In the same period, 59,602 new COVID-19 infections were registered, taking the tally to 9,659,167 cases.

So far, Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States and the third largest caseload following the United States and India.

The South American country has vaccinated more than 4 million people since Jan. 17.


