Breeze Airways flight diverts after passenger wielding skateboard breaks free of restraints twice

A Breeze Airways flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Los Angeles was forced to divert to Grand Junction, Colorado, after an unruly passenger waving a skateboard got into a physical altercation with flight attendants and fellow passengers. According to police, the intoxicated man was restrained twice but broke free both times.

The incident, which caused minor injuries to one passenger and a flight attendant, prompted the Grand Junction Police Department to take the passenger into custody under FBI direction, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Airlines have reported over 1,000 cases of unruly passenger behavior so far in 2025, highlighting growing concerns about in-flight safety.

