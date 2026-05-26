Brent crude climbs after US attacks on southern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brent crude oil futures rose by around 2 percent during early Asian trading hours following attacks in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas, as concerns over the conflict kept energy traders on edge despite ongoing discussions aimed at ending the U.S.-Israel war involving Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Brent futures gained $1.40, or 1.5 percent, reaching $97.56 per barrel as of 00:06 GMT after having settled 7 percent lower in the previous trading session amid optimism over a possible breakthrough in negotiations to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $91.25 per barrel, slightly above Monday’s last traded level but still down $5.30, or 5.5 percent, compared with Friday’s closing price.

News.Az