News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
6.2°C
43.2°F
Feels like:
1.5°C
1.5°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Oil Prices
Tag:
Oil Prices
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures tumble as oil rally shakes markets
06 Mar 2026-16:32
Oil edges higher on continued US-Iran nuclear talks
27 Feb 2026-15:38
Oil prices near seven-month highs ahead of US-Iran talks
25 Feb 2026-09:28
Oil edges higher ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks
24 Feb 2026-11:59
Oil edges lower as US-Iran talks resume
23 Feb 2026-16:33
Oil holds near six-month peak on US-Iran tensions
20 Feb 2026-09:03
Oil prices near multi-month high on Iran war fears
19 Feb 2026-10:31
Oil slips as Middle East tensions ease
09 Feb 2026-10:47
Oil gains ahead of Iran-US talks despite weekly losses
06 Feb 2026-10:59
Oil prices dip as fears of US attack on Iran ease
30 Jan 2026-13:39
Latest News
Iran hits US embassy in Baghdad -
VIDEO
Residents of Dubai move outside after missile alerts -
EXSLUSIVE
Buildings in Dubai evacuated after interception of projectiles
Dubai is responding to incoming missile threats
Iran’s Assembly of Experts to meet to choose supreme leader
Trump: Today Iran will be hit very hard
Video shows U.S. HIMARS launching missiles at Iran -
VIDEO
Iran struck the 23 Marina tower in Dubai -
VIDEO
A new Iranian supreme leader could be chosen in next day, senior cleric says
US condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31