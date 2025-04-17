BRICS attracts global attention as dozens of nations seek engagement

"During the Russian presidency, two strategic tasks were accomplished: first, we learned how to operate following the group's expansion from five to ten member states, and second, we determined how the association would respond to requests from additional states seeking to engage with BRICS. Indeed, there are now dozens of such states," Kosachev stated. He emphasized that Russia successfully addressed both tasks during its BRICS chairmanship in 2024.

Kosachev also mentioned that he received confirmation from his Brazilian counterparts regarding plans to host the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Bras·lia from June 3 to 5. Brazil assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2025. "In terms of the composition of invited delegations, the Brazilians indicated they would invite both the parliaments of BRICS member states and those of partner countries," he added. The organizers also plan to invite the leadership of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank.

"The initiative of the Russian presidency is to enhance our coordination within the Inter-Parliamentary Union by establishing an additional geopolitical group tentatively named BRICS+. This will not be a closed association for BRICS countries and partners, but rather a broader platform aimed at including the maximum number of participants. Our Brazilian colleagues have confirmed their support for this initiative. Previously, colleagues from China, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and South Africa have also expressed clear backing. Several other countries are still considering their positions, but in this case, as within the entire association, we do not impose our will or attempt to enforce a single discipline," he explained.

Kosachev anticipates that the Brazilian delegation will propose this idea for discussion at the upcoming Parliamentary Forum, "and we hope to reach some decisions to formalize this initiative on the platform of the Inter-Parliamentary Union during the autumn assembly," which is scheduled to take place in October this year in Geneva.

The spring session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly is currently taking place in St. Petersburg on April 17-18.