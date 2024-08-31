BRICS New Development Bank authorizes Algeria to join

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algeria has been authorised to become a member of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), the bank's president, Dilma Rousseff, said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters .

A multilateral development bank, the NDB was established by the BRICS group of developing countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in 2015.Bangladesh, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay were admitted as new members of the bank in 2021 as part of an expansion drive."We have a process to authorize new members to the bank ... Algeria was authorised to become a member of the bank," Rousseff told journalists on the sidelines of the ninth annual meeting of the bank in Cape Town.

