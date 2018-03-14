Britain expels 23 Russian diplomats
14 Mar 2018
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
The United Kingdom will expel 23 Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
According to her, such a decision was made, because Moscow did not respond to the demand to explain to London how the poisonous substance developed in Russia turned out to be in Britain. She added that the diplomats have a week to leave the U.K.
