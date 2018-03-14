Yandex metrika counter

Britain expels 23 Russian diplomats

The United Kingdom will expel 23 Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

According to her, such a decision was made, because Moscow did not respond to the demand to explain to London how the poisonous substance developed in Russia turned out to be in Britain. She added that the diplomats have a week to leave the U.K. 

News.Az


