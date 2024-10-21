Britain, Germany to ink historic defense deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

This week, Britain is set to sign a groundbreaking defense agreement with Germany, aiming to enhance military and security cooperation within the European Union.

The pact will facilitate joint military exercises between British and German forces along NATO's eastern border with Russia, primarily in Estonia and Lithuania, News.Az reports, citing The Times. In addition, the agreement will enable the two nations to collaboratively procure weapons and foster closer collaboration in the development and production of next-generation military technology.British Defense Minister John Healey expressed optimism that this deal will bolster both the British and German defense industries.Furthermore, the UK is pursuing a comprehensive security and defense agreement with the EU, which will encompass areas such as defense, intelligence sharing, energy cooperation, and efforts to combat illegal migration.

