British nuclear missile submarine fires new torpedo in successful test

The British Royal Navy has successfully tested the next-generation Spearfish torpedo on a Vanguard-class submarine.

This marks the first time the updated Spearfish system has been trialed on a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, paving the way for enhanced operational capabilities against the latest threats at sea, News.Az reports citing the UK Defence Journal.The Sea Acceptance Testing took place over three days off the coast of Scotland, the press release stated. During these trials, the advanced Spearfish torpedo engaged both surface and submerged targets, demonstrating its improved performance and integration with the submarine’s combat system.The crew tested the new weapon’s firing capabilities and command and control systems.Commodore Chris Goodsell, the Senior Responsible Owner for the programme and Deputy Director Submarines, praised the achievement, stating in the press release, “These firings continue to be a major step in ensuring the Royal Navy’s Spearfish torpedoes remain ready to face the latest threats, with cutting edge technology at the forefront of the weapon’s success.”Spearfish has been a cornerstone of the Royal Navy’s submarine arsenal for nearly three decades, known for its ability to destroy a range of naval targets including frigates, destroyers, and hostile submarines.The modernised Spearfish Mod 1 variant features several enhancements, including a new warhead, a safer fuel system, an upgraded electronic guidance system, and a fibre-optic link to the parent submarine for improved accuracy and lethality.The successful trials indicate that both the Royal Navy’s Astute-class and Vanguard-class submarines are now equipped with this next-generation torpedo, the press release confirmed. Commodore Goodsell expressed gratitude to the collaborative efforts of Navy Command, the Submarine Delivery Agency, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), and industry partners, highlighting their dedication to delivering this vital capability.

