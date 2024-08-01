- News
- Torpedo
Tag:
Torpedo
-
-
-
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth informed reporters that a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean using a torpedo.04 Mar 2026-18:57
-
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia had successfully tested its Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo, describing the trial as a “huge success.”29 Oct 2025-16:10
-
-
The US State Department has approved a potential sale of lightweight torpedoes and related equipment to Norway, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.18 Sep 2025-11:59
-
-
The British Royal Navy has successfully tested the next-generation Spearfish torpedo on a Vanguard-class submarine.01 Aug 2024-13:02
-