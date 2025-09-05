Broadcom shares surge on $10B AI deal and CEO commitment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Broadcom’s stock jumped 7% in premarket trading Friday following news of a major AI infrastructure deal and CEO Hock Tan’s announcement that he will remain with the company for five more years. The semiconductor giant, a key player in the generative AI boom, designs custom chips for cloud providers seeking alternatives to Nvidia GPUs.

The company confirmed it secured over $10 billion in AI-related orders from a new customer, with Tan projecting “significantly improved” AI revenue for fiscal 2026. Analysts from Bernstein and J.P. Morgan speculate the unnamed client could be OpenAI, which is reportedly developing custom chips with Broadcom, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tan’s contract extension through 2030 boosted investor confidence, with Bernstein analysts noting that his decision signals a belief in the company’s AI growth trajectory. Broadcom shares have risen nearly 32% this year, and the firm’s market valuation exceeded $1 trillion in December 2024.

The deal underscores Broadcom’s growing influence in the AI semiconductor market, with expectations of substantial revenue increases in the coming fiscal year.

