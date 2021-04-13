Yandex metrika counter

Bruno Tertrais visiting Aghdam: A sabotage of sacred places that should never have happened

"There are three things that shocked me here in Aghdam. The first is complete silence. There is a contrast between violence in the fighting and almost complete silence, which is very impressive," Bruno Tertrais, Deputy Director of Fondation Pour la Recherche Stratégique, told a News.Az correspondent during a visit to Aghdam.

"The second reminds me of the battlefields of the WWI in Europe, particularly in France, like 20-30 years after the WWI. The third is the sabotage of sacred places, which, of course, should never have happened during wars and is prohibited by international conventions," he said.


