Brussels to host historic EU Enlargement Summit

The Euronews Enlargement Summit on Nov. 4 will bring EU and candidate country leaders together in Brussels to discuss the future of European integration.

The unprecedented summit, taking place on Tuesday, 4 November in Brussels, will mark a defining moment for EU enlargement policy in the heart of Europe, as the continent's political heavyweights gather to discuss the 27-member bloc's expansion towards the east and southeast.

European Council President António Costa has confirmed his participation, joining a remarkable assembly of leaders set to define the future of European enlargement.

The summit will bring together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterparts from Moldova and Serbia — Maia Sandu and Aleksandar Vučić — and three prime ministers representing the Western Balkans: Albania's Edi Rama, Montenegro's Milojko Spajić, and North Macedonia's Hristijan Mickoski, as well as European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos.

The gathering represents Euronews' initiative to amplify the voices of candidate countries at a moment when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has rebooted the process, rebranding enlargement as "reunification of Europe".

The summit will provide a first-of-its-kind platform for candidate country leaders to voice their own perspectives on the enlargement journey, from Ukraine and Moldova's determination amid ongoing war in Ukraine to the Western Balkans' decades-long wait for membership, each leader bringing their own insights into how enlargement is perceived from their nation's standpoint and what the road ahead will bring. The enlargement process is not an abstract matter, and the path affects millions of Europeans, which is why through their perspectives leaders will also bring their nations' hopes and dreams and their people's voices into the debate.

