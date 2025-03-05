The agenda of the announced meeting of NATO’s top diplomats has not yet been disclosed.
Brussels to host NATO ministerial meeting next month
Photo: Flickr
Foreign ministers of NATO member states will hold a meeting in Brussels early next month, the alliance’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Allied Foreign Affairs Ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 3-4 April 2025. The meetings will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte,” the statement read, News.Az reports.