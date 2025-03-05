Brussels to host NATO ministerial meeting next month

Yandex metrika counter

Foreign ministers of NATO member states will hold a meeting in Brussels early next month, the alliance’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Allied Foreign Affairs Ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 3-4 April 2025. The meetings will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte,” the statement read, News.Az reports. 

The agenda of the announced meeting of NATO’s top diplomats has not yet been disclosed.


