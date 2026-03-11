Iraq downs drones near Baghdad airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lieutenant General Saad Maan, head of the Security Media Cell (SMC), said on Wednesday that four drones were shot down near Baghdad International Airport.

"Four drones were shot down near Baghdad International Airport, without causing any material or human damage," Maan told the Iraqi News Agency, News.Az reports, citng foreign media.

Qatar intercepted a missile targeting the country, the Gulf nation announced on Wednesday morning. The statement comes as Iran continues to target its neighboring countries and US assets in the region amid the ongoing US and Israeli campaign against the Islamic regime in Tehran.

“The Defense Ministry of the State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted a missile attack which targeted the State of Qatar,” the ministry wrote on X/Twitter.

Additionally, a Reuters witness reported hearing the boom of the interception.

Four wounded after drones fall near Dubai airport

Additionally, on Wednesday, Dubai authorities confirmed that two drones fell near Dubai International Airport (DXB), wounding four people, the Dubai Media Office reported on X/Twitter.

The report stated that two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national sustained minor injuries, while one Indian national suffered moderate injuries.

Nevertheless, officials said air traffic at the airport is continuing to operate normally.

News.Az