Bryan Kohberger to be sentenced in Idaho murders case

Bryan Kohberger, a 30-year-old former Ph.D. student in criminology, is set to be sentenced for the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students. As part of a plea deal, Kohberger will serve four consecutive life sentences without parole, avoiding the death penalty.

The sentencing will give the victims’ families, still seeking answers, an opportunity to speak in court. One unresolved question haunts the case: What was the motive? Prosecutors have said Kohberger had no known relationship with the victims. Even former President Donald Trump weighed in, urging the judge to demand an explanation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The murders occurred on Nov. 13, 2022, when victims Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 were attacked inside a home in Moscow, Idaho, after a night out. Two surviving roommates later described seeing a masked intruder but did not initially realize the scale of the crime, with a 911 call made more than seven hours later.

The case shocked the small college town and the nation, with some family members criticizing prosecutors for dropping the death penalty in exchange for the guilty plea.

