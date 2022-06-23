BSTDB says new opportunities under consideration for cooperation with Azerbaijan

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is considering new opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 24th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Pankin called Azerbaijan an ‘important shareholder’ of the bank.

He noted that the BSTDB needs to determine its activities amid the regional developments.

News.Az