BTC drops near $60,000 as rate worries

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Bitcoin continued its decline, edging closer again to the $60,000 mark.

The decline is driven by mounting concerns over the unraveling of Strategy Inc.’s funding mechanism, alongside rate-hike fears that are dampening demand for riskier assets, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The largest cryptocurrency had dropped below that threshold two weeks ago for the first time since late 2024. The token — down as much as 3.4% to $62,184 on Thursday — has lost around 50% of its value since reaching a record high in October of that year.

News.Az