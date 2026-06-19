Blue paint is already peeling off Trump's $14M Lincoln Reflecting Pool

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The freshly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is already running into trouble just days after a massive overhaul. Park workers tasked with cleaning a sudden spike of green algae from the water discovered a new problem on Thursday: the pool’s brand-new blue paint is already peeling off in large sheets.





The $14 million renovation project was highly touted by President Donald Trump, who previously claimed the work was "done properly" and "could last for 100 years." Part of that redesign included coating the basin in a specific "American Flag Blue" paint selected by the president himself. However, large fragments of that vibrant blue coating were spotted floating and undulating on the north side of the pool, drawing the attention of curious tourists, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

The peeling paint adds a frustrating wrinkle for maintenance crews, who have already spent days battling rising algae levels in the historic Washington, D.C. landmark. Officials have not yet commented on what caused the paint to separate from the pool's surface so quickly or how much it will cost to repair the damage.

News.Az