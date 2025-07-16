BTCS stock soars after inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

+ ↺ − 16 px

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: ) stock surged 21% following the blockchain technology company’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the index’s recent annual reconstitution, News.az reports citing Investing.

The Russell Microcap® Index is a widely recognized benchmark measuring the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership is determined by market capitalization and current index membership, providing third-party validation to included companies.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, called the inclusion "an important step in our growth trajectory" and expressed belief that this recognition would help broaden the company’s reach and introduce new audiences to what he described as "the world’s oldest public blockchain company."

The index inclusion comes as BTCS continues to focus on its infrastructure operations. The company combines an Ethereum treasury with blockchain infrastructure operations, including staking and block building. BTCS has implemented what it calls a DeFi/TradFi flywheel framework designed to generate scalable revenue while enhancing ETH per share.

BTCS describes itself as a blockchain technology-focused company that has been concentrated on Ethereum infrastructure for nearly five years.

News.Az