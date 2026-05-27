Bayern Munich face blow as Newcastle's Anthony Gordon leans toward Barcelona

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Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in the summer transfer market, with reports suggesting the winger is prioritising a move to La Liga despite strong interest from abroad, News.Az reports, citing Goal.com.

While German giants Bayern Munich have identified Gordon as a top target, the England international is reportedly leaning towards a switch to FC Barcelona instead.

Deco, the Barcelona sporting director, has been seen in London as the Catalan club accelerates its summer recruitment plans. Although initial reports indicated his visit was mainly focused on discussions regarding João Pedro of Chelsea, it has now been reported by Mundo Deportivo that Gordon is also a major priority for the Spanish club’s hierarchy.

Barcelona reportedly view the Newcastle winger as a versatile attacking option capable of replicating the influence of their leading stars. Crucially, the recent discussions in London are said to have had an impact on the player, with Gordon now increasingly attracted by the idea of joining the project led by Hansi Flick in Catalonia.

The development is considered a setback for Bayern Munich, who had also been actively preparing a potential move for the former Everton player. The Bundesliga club was even reportedly exploring a player-plus-cash offer that could include goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.

Liverpool have also shown interest, reportedly viewing Gordon as a possible replacement following the departure of Mohamed Salah. However, despite the emotional appeal of a return to Merseyside or a move to Munich, the player is said to be prioritising Barcelona.

Financially, the deal remains complicated. Newcastle are believed to value Gordon at more than £75 million (€85–90 million), a fee Barcelona are currently reluctant to meet. However, Mundo Deportivo reports there is optimism at Spotify Camp Nou that a compromise could be reached if Gordon continues to push for the move and agrees to adjust his wage expectations to fit Barcelona’s financial constraints.

The England winger remains under contract at Newcastle until 2030, placing the club in a strong negotiating position. However, Barcelona believe the appeal of playing under Flick and competing for major European honours could influence the outcome. The Spanish club are reportedly planning a five-year contract and see Gordon as an ideal option to provide depth and competition for Raphinha on the left wing.

News.Az