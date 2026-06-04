Knicks rally past Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Finals

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The New York Knicks rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points and three rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Josh Hart had three points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The Spurs led 27-19 after the first quarter, and both teams kept up a fast offensive tempo in the second, with New York preventing San Antonio from extending its advantage. The Spurs still held a 55-48 lead at halftime.

San Antonio pushed the margin into double digits in the third quarter, but the Knicks answered with a 22-9 run to erase the deficit and tie the game at 76-76 heading into the fourth.

New York then remained in control down the stretch and completed the comeback with a 105-95 win.

"Wasn't really our night, wasn't really my night most of the night," said Brunson. "I like how resilient we were. Our togetherness was really the biggest difference."

Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but also committed six turnovers. Stephon Castle had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Julian Champagnie contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds.

With the victory, the Knicks extended their playoff winning streak to 12 games and became the first team ever to defeat San Antonio in Game 1 of an NBA Finals series, ending the Spurs' 6-0 record in those games.

Game 2 of the Finals will be played on Friday.

News.Az