Bulgaria to hold early elections on April 2

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed a decree for the country to hold parliamentary elections on April 2, the country's fifth in two years, his press office said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

In the same decree, Radev dissolved Parliament with effect from Friday.

The president was obliged to make this move because the parties in Parliament failed to form a new cabinet after the elections held on Oct. 2 last year.

Radev also reappointed Galab Donev as caretaker prime minister for the interim period. There is only one change in his new cabinet with a new minister for culture.

Bulgaria's National Assembly (Parliament) elects the government by a simple majority for a four-year term.

